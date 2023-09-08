Gas prices rise across our area

ROCHESTER, Minn.-If you went to the pump today, you probably noticed that the gas prices are much higher today than they were yesterday. Eight different states are experiencing recent spikes in gas prices. That includes Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Kansas, and Iowa. Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said that refineries in Indiana, Oklahoma, and Minnesota are not at normal operations due to routine maintenance that's begun now that the summer driving season is over or unexpected outages. That's led to refineries buying from one another, which has led to the increase in prices.
“Refineries don’t communicate with each other on when they’re doing this work, and that’s why some of these issues can arise. They cannot communicate because it certainly would be anticompetitive for them to use that information, so that’s why you see a lot of this eh-type of situation happen because there’s really no regulatory body that is looking at refinery maintenance to make sure that there’s enough capacity online," De Haan said.
We're told that refineries might switch to winter gasoline, which is cheaper, on September 16th. If the United States Environmental Protection Agency issues a waiver before then, then refineries would switch to winter gasoline earlier.