Gas prices continue to drop at a fast rate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The average cost of fuel is still decreasing at a remarkable rate.
As of today, AAA reports that the average cost of basic unleaded fuel is $3.22 in Minnesota.
This is incredibly considering that the cost was just nearing $4 per gallon in October.
One factor is that the worldwide demand for oil has decreased.
Here's how this affects one local trucking business.
When it comes to the cost of fuel, adjustments are made for trucking services as far as surcharges go - meaning that as the cost of fuel, like diesel as you would find in a semi-truck, goes down, so does the surcharge that a trucking company receives from its client.
Each Monday, the prices are determined based on what the fuel costs are across the nation, and then each surcharge is determined from there.
"We're collecting fuel surcharges to pay for our fuel - or to pay for the increase in fuel," said Eric Kilen, owner of Eagle Transport. "So, the fuel surcharge is about somewhere around 75 cents a mile. If that were to go down to four dollars a gallon, the fuel surcharge would probably be around 50 cents per mile."
