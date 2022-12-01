Gas prices are getting lower, here's what you can expect at the pump

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices across the nation are starting to go down as a worldwide demand for oil is dropping.
The average cost of basic unleaded gasoline has gone down nearly 20 cents over the last week.
On Thanksgiving Day, the cost of basic unleaded was around $3.45 to $3.50 per gallon.
Now, we're seeing costs as low as $3.30 per gallon in Rochester, and costs as low as $3.00 in Mason City.
Commuters are racing to the pump now that we're seeing these price drops, and experts suggest that we will see even more price decreases over the next coming weeks.
