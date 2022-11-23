Gas prices and travel stats for this holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The American Automobile Association has released its Thanksgiving weekend projections for gas costs and number of travelers across the country.
With this huge rise in travel, we're seeing high numbers in travel by cars, planes, and even trains.
AAA reports that there are over 54 million people traveling over 50 miles this weekend.
Most of these commuters will be driving, which accounts for nearly 49 million people.
While the cost of gas has been relatively stable, these costs are likely to hit a record high for Minnesota this Thanksgiving Day.
"Our gas prices, while they been coming down the last couple of weeks, are still significantly higher than they have been in past years," said Meredith Mitts, public affairs specialist at AAA.
"Last year in 2021, our gas price for Thanksgiving day was $3.16," Mitts said. "This year, we're going to be somewhere in that $3.45-$3.50 range."
AAA also reports that there will be over 200,000 more drivers on the roads this year compared to last year as well.