Gas leak near the Stewartville Care Center

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Construction crews hit a gas line near the Stewartville Care Center Thursday.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened before noon and preparations were made for an evacuation but there was enough of a breeze to dissipate the leaking natural gas.
The Sheriff’s Office says MN energy resolved the issue and sent out an all-clear for the Care Center after about an hour. Crews remained on the scene to finish up repairs.
The Stewartville Fire Department also responded to this situation.