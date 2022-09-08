 Skip to main content
Gas leak near the Stewartville Care Center

  • Updated
Police Lights Web

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Construction crews hit a gas line near the Stewartville Care Center Thursday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened before noon and preparations were made for an evacuation but there was enough of a breeze to dissipate the leaking natural gas.

The Sheriff’s Office says MN energy resolved the issue and sent out an all-clear for the Care Center after about an hour.  Crews remained on the scene to finish up repairs.

The Stewartville Fire Department also responded to this situation.

