Garner woman wins State Fair jelly competition

DES MOINES, Iowa – A North Iowa woman took First Place Overall in the Fleet Farm Classic Iowa Canned Jellies competition at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
Louise Piper of Garner will receive a $150 gift card. Rod Zeitler of Iowa City claimed both Second and Third Places Overall, the Sweepstakes title and a total of $150 in gift cards. Michelle Westphal of Waterloo earned the Reserve Sweepstakes award.
Entries were judges on flavor, consistency, appearance and adherence to food safety rules.
Complete results follow:
Apple
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Louise Piper, Garner
Bell Pepper
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) None awarded
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Black Raspberry
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Marty Ryan, Des Moines
Blackberry
1) Shelly Schmit, Mason City
2) Louise Piper, Garner
3) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
Cherry
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Mary Ross, Pella
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Combination of Three or More Fruits
1) Louise Piper, Garner
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Lashelle Woods, Newton
Combination of Two Fruits
1) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
2) Louise Piper, Garner
3) Nancy Johnson, Story City
Concord Grape
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Crab Apple
1) Terri Sinclair, Cumming
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Dandelion
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Ileen M. Wallace, Council Bluffs
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Elderberry
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
3) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
Gooseberry
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Dennis Toby Williams, Colfax
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Grape Other Than Concord
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Martha Kunkle, Carlisle
Grape-Plum
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
3) None
Grapefruit
1) Louise Piper, Garner
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Herb Jelly (food coloring optional)
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Terri Sinclair, Cumming
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Mulberry
1) Terri Sinclair, Cumming
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Peach
1) Louise Piper, Garner
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Martha Kunkle, Carlisle
Hon Mention – Andrew Schmitz, Waukee
Pepper (food coloring optional)
1) Martha Kunkle, Carlisle
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Deb Davis, Ankeny
Plum
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
3) Erik Francois, Des Moines
Red Currant
1) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
Red Raspberry
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Jean Jennings, Prairie City
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Rhubarb
1) Martha Kunkle, Carlisle
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
Sour Cherry
1) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
2) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
3) Louise Piper, Garner
Strawberry
1) Lindsey Pepper, Boone
2) Louise Piper, Garner
3) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
Strawberry-Rhubarb
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
3) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
Triple Cherry
1) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
Vegetable
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Violet
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Watermelon
1) Jacqueline Riekena, West Des Moines
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Terri Sinclair, Cumming
Wild Berries of Iowa
1) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
2) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
3) Louise Piper, Garner
Hon Mention – George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Wild Black Raspberry
1) Louise Piper, Garner
2) Lashelle Woods, Newton
3) Michelle Westphal, Waterloo
Wine
1) Rod Zeitler, Iowa City
2) Ileen M. Wallace, Council Bluffs
3) George Ellerbach, Iowa City
Jellies Other Than Named (except freezer jellies)
1) Frank Rankin, Ankeny
2) Andrew Schmitz, Waukee
3) Joy Russell, Waukee
Hon Mention – Martha Kunkle, Carlisle
The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There were 138 divisions, 695 classes and over 6,800 entries at this year's Fair.