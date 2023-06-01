Garner woman pleads guilty to distributing meth and heroin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Hancock County woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine and heroin has pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.
Brook Paulsen, 40 from Garner, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. She admitted that from October 2020 through December 2021, Paulsen and others participated in the distribution of more than 2.4 kilograms of methamphetamine and over one pound of heroin. Paulsen and a co-defendant confessed they would receive packages of drugs through FedEx and DHL from a source in Mexico to addresses in Minnesota and Iowa for further distribution in Iowa.
Other evidence presented showed that on April 28, 2021, she and a co-defendant distributed methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.
No sentencing date has been set. This matter was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DCI Laboratory, and the Rochester Minnesota Police Department.