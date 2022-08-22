Garner man arrested for trashing a mobile home and mistreating animals

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is facing criminal charges over damage to a mobile home and the death of six kittens.
Zachre David Thomas Weyland, 28 of Garner, is facing one count of first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of animal neglect.
Court documents state that after Weyland was evicted from a mobile home in the 1100 block of Seymour Avenue in Garner, three dead kittens and three live kittens were found inside. Law enforcement says one of the dead kittens was left decomposing near the front door and the living kittens were in poor health due to malnourishment, neglect, and fleas. The three living kittens later died due to their bad condition.
The owner of the mobile home also estimated between 10 and 15 thousand dollars in damage had been done to the trailer.
Weyland was arrested on Sunday.