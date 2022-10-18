Garner company receives state recognition for health and safety

GARNER, Iowa – Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc. (IMT) has been given the Voluntary Protection Programs Star certification by the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).
The Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) promote exceptional worksite-based safety and health and the VPP Star certification recognizes employers and employees who demonstrate exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards. Only 38 worksites in Iowa have gotten this certification.
“At IMT, we put our people first, and ensuring team member safety and well-being is our top priority,” says Amy Brownlee, Vice President and General Manager of IMT. “As an employer in the north Iowa community, we’re committed to a culture of safety and fostering a work environment that is safe, clean, engaging and full of opportunities for growth and innovation.”
IOSHA says VPP Star recipients have systems that emphasize hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis, training, management commitment and worker involvement with proven safety records at significantly lower rates of injury and other incidents than the average similar business.
IMT, an Oshkosh Corporation company, recently held a flag-raising and plaque presentation ceremony to celebrate the receiving of its VPP Star certification.
“We have worked hard to implement best-in-class safety and health protocols across our many manufacturing facilities and are honored to have those efforts recognized with IMT’s VPP Star certification,” says Jason Havlik, Oshkosh Vice President of Safety and Facilities Management. “It takes all of us to create a work environment in which everyone feels safe and valued. This certification further reinforces how committed our team members are to making this possible.”