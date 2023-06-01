Garden expert explains proper plant watering

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer is here, which means you might be working hard to keep your grass green and flowers from wilting in the heat.
To keep your plants looking their best, proper watering is key. For example, to water trees use the trickle method by setting the hose to a low trickle and then moving the hose three to four times around the tree for twenty minutes at a time.
Garden experts tell us to not over water our plants and to only go two inches deep with the water level. To avoid overwatering, use a cup in your lawn to measure how much water you have used.
Neil Imsdahl, manager of Sargent’s on 2nd says, “If you're overwatering, you might also see the yellowing of the leaves, not browning but yellowing, that can be fungal issues and that is often brought on by too much water.”
If you don’t feel you have a green thumb like your mother, try looking into some drought tolerant plants with thick leaves like geraniums or portulacas.
Anything planted this year will need to be watered more frequently to help establish a root system before the cold starts to set this fall. Always check the tag on the plant to see if there are any special care instructions to be aware of.