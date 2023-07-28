Garage fire Thursday in Albert Lea caused several thousand dollars in damage

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A garage fire Thursday afternoon in Albert Lea caused no injuries.
Firefighters were sent to the 100 block of Ermina Avenue N just before 3:30 pm and arrived to find flames consuming an attached garage.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue says the resident of the home was standing outside and confirmed no one was in the garage. The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters remained on the scene for a while to put out any hot spots.
Damage to the garage is estimated at $5,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Albert Lea police and the Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted with this fire.