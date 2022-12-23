 Skip to main content
...Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through
Tonight...

Strong northwest winds will persist tonight with gusts to near
45 mph common. This will result in blizzard conditions over much
of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural or wind prone
areas. Further south, some impacts from blowing and drifting of
snow will persist as well. Also, bitter cold temperatures and the
strong winds will result in dangerous wind chills of 25 to
40 below zero through Saturday morning. Once blowing snow and
blizzard conditions improve sufficiently, the Blizzard Warning
will be transitioned to Wind Chill headlines, otherwise, the
dangerous wind chills are covered by the Blizzard Warning.

...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, significant blowing and
drifting of snow especially in rural areas. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Much of Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 AM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 AM CST until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow reducing visibility to white
out conditions at times and making travel difficult to nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday.

Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the nearby apartment building.  An onboard water tank was used to put out the flames that had spread to the apartment.  Firefighters then concentrated on containing and extinguishing the fire in the garage.

The Fire Department says the garage and a vehicle parked inside it are considered a total loss.  Spreading flames caused limited damage to the apartment exterior and a deck.  A vehicle parked outside the garage also suffered some heat damage.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being investigated.  No one was injured in this incident.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to this fire with Engine 4, Truck 12, Assistant Chief 2, and Assistant Chief 3.  Stewartville Fire Department, Byron Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Rochester Public Utilities also assisted with this incident.

