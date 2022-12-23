Garage fire spreads to nearby apartment in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Strong winds are blamed for a garage fire spreading to an apartment building.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2800 block of 25th Street NW around 1:22 pm Friday.
Crews arrived to find flames consuming a two-stall garage and spreading to the nearby apartment building. An onboard water tank was used to put out the flames that had spread to the apartment. Firefighters then concentrated on containing and extinguishing the fire in the garage.
The Fire Department says the garage and a vehicle parked inside it are considered a total loss. Spreading flames caused limited damage to the apartment exterior and a deck. A vehicle parked outside the garage also suffered some heat damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined but is being investigated. No one was injured in this incident.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to this fire with Engine 4, Truck 12, Assistant Chief 2, and Assistant Chief 3. Stewartville Fire Department, Byron Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Rochester Public Utilities also assisted with this incident.