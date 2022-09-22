Gar-lin Dairy Farm in Eyota prepares for draw of 20,000 people for Luke Bryan Farm Tour

EYOTA, Minn. - Country singer Luke Bryan is bringing his farm tour to Minnesota for the first time bringing more than 20,000 people to Eyota.
Gar-Lin Dairy, who is hosting the concert, has had this in the works since November working with Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, City of Eyota, and local officials to make it all happen.
20,000 tickets were sold the day tickets went on sale in May.
Dana Allen-Tulley says it's an honor to host Luke Bryan on his farm tour that aims to highlight rural agriculture.
“We're proud to do it but we're most excited about the attention that they put on production agriculture and on small communities all across the country. And we're really just the conduit for them to be able to highlight all of us,” she says.
Allen-Tulley says the closest they've had to a large crowd is hosting ‘Breakfast on the Farm’ during Rochesterfest.
Equipment and supplies are already starting to arrive. The stage will be set up on Saturday.
“He is really been a great advocate for small communities and production agriculture, to help people understand where their food comes from, and kind of lift up those of us who are doing it everyday.”
Proceeds from the concerts go toward charities and creating scholarships for students from farming families to attend local community colleges.