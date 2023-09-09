Gamers unite for a good cause

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Mayo Civic Center hosted an annual Mario Kart tournament today. Money raised from this event will go toward both local and national childhood cancer initiatives. Dozens of people competed in the tournaments. There was a tournament for adults and one for kids. They raced against each other on the course Coconut Mall with characters they chose. They were double-elimination tournaments, meaning that a competitor could lose once and still end up winning the tournament they were in. Unused Nintendo Switches were the prizes. Andy Herber, the event organizer, explained how the event came to be.
“My son Nathan was diagnosed with high-risk lymphoblastic lymphoma just about two weeks after his fourth birthday, and treatment for lymphoma and leukemia is about two and a half to three years a chemotherapy, and it’s a lotta time in the hospital, and the thing that got him through all of the pokes and prods and feeling nauseous and the hair loss was video games, and so it was a no-brainer to model this fundraiser off of video games, and one of his favorite video games is ‘Mario Kart,’ and so to put this in tourn-tournament format and have the community rally behind it and raise some money for childhood cancer is just kind of a dream come true," Herber said.
The event was held this month since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. If you'd like to be a part of next year's fundraiser, it'll cost you $30 to race. It's free admission if you're just looking to attend.