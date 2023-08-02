Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa State won 10-7. A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense. The criminal complaint filed in Johnson County said Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, tampered with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)