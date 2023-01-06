 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gaining nearly 50 minutes of daylight through January

  • 0
Daylight Gained in January
Tired of it getting dark so early? Now that we have passed the Winter Solstice, which occurred on December 21st, we're adding minutes of daylight each day! Through the month of January, much of the region will gain over 50 minutes of total daylight. Rochester, MN actually adds roughly 52 minutes of daylight during the month, and Mason City, IA gains 50 minutes.

Recommended for you