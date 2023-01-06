Tired of it getting dark so early? Now that we have passed the Winter Solstice, which occurred on December 21st, we're adding minutes of daylight each day! Through the month of January, much of the region will gain over 50 minutes of total daylight. Rochester, MN actually adds roughly 52 minutes of daylight during the month, and Mason City, IA gains 50 minutes.
Gaining nearly 50 minutes of daylight through January
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
