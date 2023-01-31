Gaining daylight in February

Since passing the Winter Solstice back on December 21, 2022, we've be gaining a little daylight each and every day in January. Looking ahead to February, we'll be gaining over 70 minutes of daylight through the month! For example, Rochester gains 75 minutes of daylight going from 9 hours and 53 minutes of light on February 1st, to 11 hours and 8 minutes of daylight by the end of the month. Here's a look at hour much daylight is gained for other select cities:
Austin, MN - 75 minutes of daylight
Albert Lea, MN - 75 minutes of daylight
Mason City, IA - 73 minutes of daylight
Charles City, IA - 73 minutes of daylight