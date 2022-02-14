 Skip to main content
Gaining Daylight in February

February... one of our colder months here in the Upper Midwest, but it's also a month when we gain over an hour of daylight! Total daylight hours are just shy of 10 hours on February 1st, but are over 11 hours by the end of the month. All of the Upper Midwest gains at least an hour through the month, with some gaining as much as 80 minutes. The increase in daylight and the later sunsets is just another sign that we're inching ever so closer to spring!

