Gage Elementary students react to first day back at RPS

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first day of school excitement and jitters is underway as student made their way to Rochester Public Schools for day one of class!
Students were lining up around nine on Tuesday morning for their first day at Gage Elementary.
The only other elementary school starting classes at RPS is Riverside. All other elementary schools in the district begin on Thursday.
As kids were making their way to class KIMT News 3 caught up with them to see what they're looking forward to, their favorites subjects and even their outfit selection for day one!
Emile Overton, a 2nd grade student, says she picked her cat covered dress out, "because I love cats and thought it was cute!"
A 4th grade student, Aslam Mohammed, says her favorite subject is science and what makes it fun to learn is that, "you get to meet people and learn with them."
When asking Jayvin Kroeing, a 3rd grade student, why he's most looking forward to football this year, his response was, "because it will be 'funner' with more people."
When it comes to middle school kids, 6th graders also made their way into school with 7th and 8th graders starting on Wednesday.