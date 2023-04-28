Gage Elementary School hosts first-ever state fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gage Elementary School put on the fourth grade state fair to allow students to learn about the states and capitals through a creative lens.
Instead of testing the students' memorization of state names and capitals, teachers assigned each student one state to thoroughly research. The eight week project required the fourth graders to design posters containing information about their state. Then, students displayed their projects for teachers, families, and other classmates for everyone to see their work. The state fair is helping students become more excited to learn about Social Studies.
"Giving the students the opportunity to create the things and not just learn about it will stick with them longer and a lot of them are really proud and like to showcase what they are learning. They make some deeper connections with a lot of the material and its just great to see some of the stuff they turn out," said fourth grade teacher, Thomas Brown.
Creating these projects is teaching the students about time management and utilizing their creativity.
The fourth grade teachers are hoping the state fair becomes a permanent part of the school's curriculum.