Future of Mohawk Square could be decided by end of 2022

MASON CITY, Iowa – City government will try to jumpstart the sale and redevelopment of the historic Mohawk Square in Mason City.
The building, which as the former Mason City High School hosted generations of Mason Citians as well as famous natives like Meredith Wilson and John Pappajohn, had its roof collapse during a severe storm in May 2019. That led to Mohawk Square being declared unsafe and all businesses and agencies inside had to relocate.
Since then, the building has sat empty and city staff say the current owners have not made any repairs. City government has spoken with developers about converting Mohawk Square into housing but says even enthusiastic developers have been concerned about the unknown costs of fixing the roof and repairing any damage.
To address those concerns, the Mason City City Council on Tuesday voted to secure an option to buy Mowhawk Square, the parking lots that serve the building, and a nearby brick duplex for $302,840. There is one current owner of all those properties and they are looking to sell them all as a package deal.
City officials, however, say they have no intention of actually buying any of them. The option would only be to allow the city to hire someone to enter Mohawk Square and do a structural evaluation on how much repairs would cost. Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse says having that information would greatly help in finding a developer to purchase Mohawk Square and renovate it.
The option to buy would last through the end of 2022 and could be transferred to any developer who wants to take on the project. According to city documents, the option price tag of $302,840 is $271,260 less than the assessed value of the property. If no developer is interested, demolition could be the future of Mohawk Square because city officials say there are no plans for Mason City to actually buy the property and the option would be allowed to expire. That way the only cost to the city would be paying for the structural evaluation.
City officials told the Council Tuesday night the last time anyone was inside Mohawk Square was the fall of 2021 and while the first two floors seemed okay, it wasn’t safe enough to go to the third floor where the roof collapsed. They said the old Mason City High School auditorium, however, still appeared to be in good shape.
The Council approved securing the option to buy Mohawk Square unanimously.