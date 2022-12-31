 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper
Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain
is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a
potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and
light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across
the region during this time frame.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...A mix of snow and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to
three tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Parts of northern and northwestern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be treacherous. The hazardous conditions may
impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While snow and ice accumulations are
somewhat uncertain at this time, any significant icing will lead
to hazardous travel conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Fundraiser to improve pickleball courts

  • Updated
  • 0
Fundraiser to improve pickleball courts

Earlier today, the nonprofit organization Rochester Eagles Club hosted a fundraiser. 

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, the nonprofit organization Rochester Eagles Club hosted a fundraiser. At the fundraiser, people sold shredded chicken and rib meat sandwiches, bags of chips, pickleball-themed t-shirts, and tickets for a bucket raffle featuring items like a candy tower, a wreath made out of pickleballs, and a cooler packed with drinks. Money raised from the event will go toward improving their pickleball courts in the spring. Erin Henderson, a member of the Rochester Eagles Club, said the community's support means a lot.

“I think it’s really great because pickleball is a sport that’s growing really rapidly all across the United States, and so to be able to offer five more courts in our backyard for the community to play on is really great and seeing all the support to be able to do that and help make the pickleball courts better is wonderful to see," Henderson said.

The fundraiser will continue tomorrow. It's scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Recommended for you