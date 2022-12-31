Fundraiser to improve pickleball courts

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, the nonprofit organization Rochester Eagles Club hosted a fundraiser. At the fundraiser, people sold shredded chicken and rib meat sandwiches, bags of chips, pickleball-themed t-shirts, and tickets for a bucket raffle featuring items like a candy tower, a wreath made out of pickleballs, and a cooler packed with drinks. Money raised from the event will go toward improving their pickleball courts in the spring. Erin Henderson, a member of the Rochester Eagles Club, said the community's support means a lot.
“I think it’s really great because pickleball is a sport that’s growing really rapidly all across the United States, and so to be able to offer five more courts in our backyard for the community to play on is really great and seeing all the support to be able to do that and help make the pickleball courts better is wonderful to see," Henderson said.
The fundraiser will continue tomorrow. It's scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.