Fundraiser to improve a cemetery

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT SUNDAY THROUGH 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Sunday through 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Sunday and Monday, and air quality is
expected to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI
category across southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures,and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early
evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are
highest. Air quality is expected to reach the Orange AQI category.
This is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Ozone levels will
be low during the overnight and morning. Air quality will improve on
Tuesday, when a weather system will move across the state and bring
increased moisture, clouds, and scattered thunderstorms to eastern
Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-and-;
health.

Fundraiser to improve a cemetery

  • Updated
  • 0

Fundraiser to improve a cemetery

DOVER, Minn.-The Dover Evergreen Cemetery Association held their yearly breakfast fundraiser today in order to help maintain and improve Evergreen Cemetery. The association stepped in to take care of it since no city or church owns it. Helen Pierce, one of the association's past presidents, said she feels great about seeing all the people at the event.

“It’s kind of a reunion-type day that everybody has a good time. Very happy that everybody can get together and visit," Pierce said.

The association plans to have a supper fundraiser later this year in early October.

