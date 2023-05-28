Fundraiser to improve a cemetery

DOVER, Minn.-The Dover Evergreen Cemetery Association held their yearly breakfast fundraiser today in order to help maintain and improve Evergreen Cemetery. The association stepped in to take care of it since no city or church owns it. Helen Pierce, one of the association's past presidents, said she feels great about seeing all the people at the event.
“It’s kind of a reunion-type day that everybody has a good time. Very happy that everybody can get together and visit," Pierce said.
The association plans to have a supper fundraiser later this year in early October.