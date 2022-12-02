 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Fundraiser to help support Rochester Public Library

  • Updated
  • 0
All items being sold were donated by community members.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You have the chance to help the Rochester Public Library and also do some holiday shopping at the same time. A fundraiser started today at the library. Money raised will help support various library programs like the "Seed Library" and "Summer Playlist." All items being sold were donated by community members. Val Kaliszewski, the president of Friends of the Rochester Public Library, said that libraries are key parts of a community.

“It’s where the neighborhood can get information through books and reference materials as well as it’s a-it’s a gathering place. It’s a welcoming space for all in the community," Kaliszewski said.

If you want to check it out, the sale continues tomorrow. It will happen at the Rochester Public Library from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

