Fundraiser to help support Rochester Public Library

ROCHESTER, Minn.-You have the chance to help the Rochester Public Library and also do some holiday shopping at the same time. A fundraiser started today at the library. Money raised will help support various library programs like the "Seed Library" and "Summer Playlist." All items being sold were donated by community members. Val Kaliszewski, the president of Friends of the Rochester Public Library, said that libraries are key parts of a community.
“It’s where the neighborhood can get information through books and reference materials as well as it’s a-it’s a gathering place. It’s a welcoming space for all in the community," Kaliszewski said.
If you want to check it out, the sale continues tomorrow. It will happen at the Rochester Public Library from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.