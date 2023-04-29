Fundraiser to help Gift of Life Transplant House

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The annual "Timmay 5K Fun Run/Walk" was held today at Silver Lake Park-East Shelter. A group of Tim Rasmusson's friends came together after his death to found the "Tim Rasmusson Foundation," which focuses on raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. Funds raised from this event will be used to help Gift of Life Transplant House, which helps people who are getting organ transplants. The event also featured representatives from other organizations promoting the importance of life-saving donations. People there wore green and blue for organ and tissues donor awareness. KC Graner, the president of the Tim Rasmusson Foundation, said he appreciates the community's support.
“Every year, we get a good turnout. We've got a loyal following. We’ve got friends of friends who have come to adopt this event over the year as something they do every year. It’s a great way for us to remember our friend Tim, to consider the cause and process of organ and tissue donorship, and it’s just a great time for people to get out and have fun-get out and-and be together and have a good time on a Saturday morning," Graner said.
The Tim Rasmusson Foundation will give money to Gift of Life Transplant House sometime in May or June. The foundation plans to have the event again next year at Silver Lake Park-East Shelter on the last Saturday in April.