Fundraiser in Rochester for nonprofit RideAbility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At Rochester Pet & Country Store, there was a fundraiser to help out a nonprofit. Money raised from the "RideAbility Cookie Walk" will go toward helping RideAbility take care of their horses during the winter months. RideAbility is an organization that offers horseback riding to families of children or adults with special needs. Jeanie Michelizzi, the executive director of RideAbility, said the success of the fundraiser is deeply inspiring.
“When I find out that there’s as many people in the community who would come out and buy cookies at Christmas time just for the purpose of supporting our program, it encourages me. It encourages our other volunteers," Michelizzi said.
If you or someone you know might benefit from the program, RideAbility's classes will resume in April.