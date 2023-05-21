Fundraiser held to support veterans

KASSON, Minn.-The 2nd annual "Blaine M Halvorson Memorial Fundraiser" was held today at Kasson American Legion Post 333. Blaine was a marine who died in an accident in 2021 after pushing a pedestrian to safety and getting hit by a semitruck. Money raised from this event will go toward supporting the Blaine M Halvorson Memorial, which is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans in crisis as well as veteran charities. Melissa Halvorson, Blaine's mother, said it's great to see the community help support this fundraiser.
“The Kasson American Legion and the Combat Veterans come and lead our run every year, and all of our friends and family and community come out and support, and it’s so good to reminisce about Blaine and tell stories and to honor him by helping others," Halvorson said.
The Blaine M Halvorson Memorial is currently selling wreaths that people can place on veterans' graves.