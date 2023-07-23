Fundraiser held to support stroke victim

PRESTON, Minn.-The 8th annual Pay It Forward Breakfast was held today at the Fillmore County Fair to help out the victim of a stroke. The benefit breakfast will help support Beth and Dave Anderson, a married couple that lives in Preston. Dave is a musician who suffered a massive stroke on April 10th of this year while he and Beth were vacationing in Florida. This negatively impacted his speech, swallowing, and use of the right side of his body. He's currently living in a care center in Albany, Minnesota. The donations from the breakfast will be used to help cover his medical expenses.
“I love his love of music. He really instilled that in all of us kids, and that’s been carried through to the grandkids as well. We’re seeing that. He’s got a great sense of humor. He’s always got a ‘dad joke’ available, so, you know, it’s been hard seeing him not be able to be himself with that type of thing right now," Hannah Wingert, one of Dave's daughters, said.
The donations will also be used to cover unexpected financial issues that Beth has had to deal with, like losing her job. If you'd like to help out, you can give B&B Olympic Bowl a call and they'll help you with your donation.