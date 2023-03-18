Fundraiser held to fight prostate cancer

AUSTIN, Minn.-The ninth annual "Bowling for the Battle-A Fight Against Prostate Cancer" was today at Austin's Echo Lanes. Over 150 people came to the event. They could head to the lanes and have some fun playing bowling and also bid on items in a silent auction like a rock and tree sculpture, some handmade soap, and a Minnesota Wild gnome. Money raised from the event will go toward supporting prostate cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Tom Gillard, one of the event organizers, said the community's support is amazing.
“We’ve started thinking that, ‘how are we gonna do it?’ We keep going back to the same people all the time for donations and it’s like you think the well’s gonna dry up one of these days, but people just keep giving, so pretty crazy what people do to raise money for a good cause," Gillard said.
They've raised over $350,000 the past eight times they've had this fundraiser.