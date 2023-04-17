Fundraiser begins at "Roca Climbing & Fitness"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A fundraiser began today at a local rock climbing gym. Roca Climbing & Fitness' "Paradox Mile" fundraiser began today in an effort to help make climbing there more accessible. If you want to help out, you can make a donation and you can also set up a fundraising page in which folks can support your effort to climb a vertical mile over time at Roca Climbing & Fitness. The goal is to reach $8,000 so that Paradox Sports can come to Roca Climbing & Fitness and teach staff adaptive climbing techniques so climbers with physical and cognitive disabilities can be more easily helped. Mason Hawk, the event and program director for Roca Climbing & Fitness, said the community's support means a lot.
“To know that we have the support of the community feels amazing in that, you know, people come together to support others who may not have had the opportunity to enjoy climbing," Hawk said.
The fundraiser will run through May 17th. A link to the rock climbing gym's website can be found here.