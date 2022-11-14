Funding available for downtown Rochester events and programs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There's a grant available that's meant to help increase the number of events and activities in downtown Rochester. The money is available through the Rochester Downtown Alliance's Start-Up Event Grant. In all, $25,000 will be given out to support events, programs and activities. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is contributing $15,000. Destination Medical Center is contributing the other $10,000. Destination Medical Center is specifically looking to support events hosted in Peace Plaza.
“Downtowns are entire ecosystems, and the greatest thing about is you can walk from point to point. You can have multiple experiences all at once, and so you can come to have a shopping experience, a dining experience, and a brand new event experience that you’ve never seen before," Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek said.
The Start-Up Event Grant applications are now open. Completed applications are due by the end of December 5th.