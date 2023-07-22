Fun Day Fundraiser at nature center

AUSTIN, Minn.-There was a fundraiser held today at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center. The fundraiser had lots of nature-themed activities that families could enjoy. They could compete in a rubber duck race, show off their archery skills, and try to pull their brothers off of a stump. All of the money raised from the event will go toward their Dammen Mentorship Program. The program gives kids a chance to see what it's like to have a job working in the natural resources field.
“I always find that I’m happier at the end of the day if I got to be outside for most of it. I feel like it helps with my posture. It helps with my outlook on life. It helps with…being able to breathe fresh air is always a good thing, and, you know, I’m somebody who doesn’t like to be in the office much, so knowing that all of those benefits that I feel every day is something that we can have the mentees see is always good," Meredith Maloney, the office manager of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, said.
Next year's program will start in May and it will end in September. For more information on the program, click here.