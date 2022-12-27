Fun activities to take part in during the winter season

Winter is here and for many of us it's not as fun to spend time outside in the snow and cold, but there are plenty of activities we can enjoy during the winter. Chief Meteorologist Aaron White has tips on how you and your family can enjoy the rest of the winter season.
The snow is here and so are the colder days, so how can we take advantage of this weather and have a little fun?
First off, try to make an effort to spend some time outside when you can. even if that means a five minute walk with the dog. Not only is this good for your physical health, but also your mental health when stepping away from your normal day to day activities.
When it comes to finding something fun to do outside, Minnesota and Iowa offer plenty of winter sports that you can take part in with your family and friends or even going solo. Snowboarding and skiing are always popular choices, but a bit of practice will be involved if you're new to the sport. While we don't have the slopes like in the Colorado Rockies, there are several nearby ski resorts if you want to plan a fun weekend trip.
Some easier and more cost effective options include ice skating and snowshoeing. Many of Minnesota State Parks actually offer snowshoe rentals for $6 per day. If you do plan to hit those snowy trails, it's advised to call ahead as snowshoe rentals may not always be available. and if you don't think you can convince the kids to go out snowshoeing, then ice skating may be the one to try. Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, and Mason City all offer options for either indoor or outdoor ice skating.
And while you'll find some practice involved with any of these winter activities, you may also catch yourself having a little fun along the way.
Here are a few links to snowshoeing and ice skating spots across the area.