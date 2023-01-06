Fun Activities to do This Winter

ROCHESTER, Minn.-All this snow may be the worst for some people, but it's been good news for a powersports dealer. River Valley Power & Sport sold several snowmobiles this week. If you're interested in getting a snowmobile, Paul Burt, a salesman there, said you've got to make sure you have the right accessories, such as extra oil, a spare belt, and the appropriate gear. He says they like the weather the way it is.
“It’s great. The snow’s coming down. We had some great snow last week, and we get the trails out there right now people are riding, so plenty of snow right now to ride. Everything’s good for us," Burt said.
He also said there are multiple good trails around Rochester for both beginners and veterans.