Fun activities to do at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Summer vacation is a month in and most kids are taking time to have fun with their friends or learn new things.
The director of programs at the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, Samuel Hawkins says, "The needs of the community...our mission is to help the kids that need us most, so you know kids that are coming from different difficult backgrounds to basically be that space, that filler, for community members and caregivers so they have a safe place to go during the summer."
As a safe place for kids, they provide activities for kids to do such as esports competitions, soccer practice, or the Brain Gain program, which keeps kids sharp with math, reading, and science.
To sign up for the Boys and Girls Club programs, head to their location in Northeast Rochester to fill out a form. Currently, their waitlist has over 50 kids on it but they will be opening a second location in partnership with Longfellow School in September.