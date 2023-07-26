Full scheduled released for 2023 Iowa Independent Film Festival

MASON CITY, Iowa – The 2023 Iowa Independent Film Festival has unveiled its full schedule.
The event begins September 7 at the Mason City Public Library and then continues September 8 and 9 at the Mason City Community Theatre and Lake Theatre in Clear Lake.
The festival was founded in 2007 and the 2023 edition will present 61 films ranging from student and documentary productions to animation and feature length films. 10 of the movies have a connection to North Iowa or the State of Iowa.
