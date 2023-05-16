Full demolition of historic Mason City apartment building to start Wednesday morning

MASON CITY, Iowa – City officials say the demolition of the fire-devastated Kirk Apartments is expected to begin on Wednesday.
Mason City pulled its emergency abatement contractor from the site at 206 North Federal Avenue on Monday afternoon after a specialized demolition contractor was authorized by the building owner’s insurance company.
City officials say that contractor arrived on site Tuesday afternoon and expects to start work Wednesday morning.
The initial demolition of the Kirk Apartments is expected to last more than a week and complete demolition should happen in three to four weeks. Mason City says it anticipates phased reopening of adjacent streets as soon as it is safe to do so for each block. The site will be completely cleaned up, leveled, and seeded when the contractor demobilizes and further disruptions to business traffic should be avoided.