 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Fugitive wanted for ramming Olmsted County law enforcement vehicles arrested in North Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0
Jesse Johnson

Jesse Johnson

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, fugitive Jesse Johnson was taken into custody Worth County by the Worth County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol. The Worth County Sheriff confirms Johnson is currently in the county jail. KIMT is working to get more information regarding the arrest.

On December 14, deputies attempted to take 38-year-old Johnson into custody in the Rochester Planet Fitness parking lot because he was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree assault. According to the sheriff's office, Johnson rammed his vehicle into multiple law enforcement vehicles while escaping, before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect's vehicle.

Recommended for you