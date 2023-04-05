Fuel costs to rise significantly following massive OPEC oil output cuts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many are already feeling pain at the pump as gas prices begin to rise this week amid new cuts to global oil production.
According to AAA, as there is an increase in demand for oil, economies are slowing globally and there is now much lower oil consumption.
Since this global economic slowdown could cause the cost of oil to fall, members of OPEC, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Companies, are set on keeping prices high for their own profits.
Oil producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia are issuing sizeable production cuts as a result, which will cause prices to soar.
In a matter of just a few days, the cost per barrel rose from around $67 per barrel to $80 per barrel - a daunting leap during a time where inflation and high interest rates continue to attack the economy of the United States.
Now, some analysts predict that it could reach $100 or more per barrel this year.
"Hopefully that's not going to occur, but that's the kind of environment that we find ourselves in at this time," said Gene LaDoucer, director of public fairs for AAA, Minnesota.
Global output cuts made by OPEC members this week will make for 1.66 million less barrels of crude oil per day.
AAA reports that we could see as much as a 10 to 15 cent increase in the cost of basic unleaded fuel over the next two days or so.