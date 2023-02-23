FTC says Iowans lost nearly $30 million to fraud in 2022

WASHINGTON DC – Iowa consumers filed 12,063 fraud reports with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022.
The FTC says the top category of reports received from consumers in Iowa was Imposter Scams; followed by Identity Theft; Online Shopping and Negative Reviews; Credit Bureaus, Information Furnishers and Report Users; and Banks and Lenders. Iowa consumers reported losing a total of $29,944,600 to fraud, with a median loss of $500.
The FTC says consumers nationally reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, up from $5.8 billion in 2021. Consumers reported losing more money to investment scams—more than $3.8 billion—than any other category. That amount more than doubles the amount reported lost in 2021. The second highest reported loss amount came from imposter scams, with losses of $2.6 billion reported, up from $2.3 billion in 2021.
The FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network is a database that receives reports directly from consumers, as well as from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, the Better Business Bureau, industry members, and non-profit organizations. Reports from around the country about consumer protection issues—including identity theft, fraud, and other categories—are a key resource for FTC investigations that stop illegal activities and, when possible, provide refunds to consumers.