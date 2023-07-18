Fruit and vegetable donations can now be dropped off at Hawkeye Harvest Food bank

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank says local gardeners can now drop off any donated produce.
Individuals who bring in fruit and vegetable donations are asked to park by the garage entrance on the south end of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank building. A volunteer will meet them and take their donated produce at that time.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is located at 122 South Adams in Mason City. Donations can be dropped off anytime between 9 am and 11 am, Monday thru Friday except on holidays.