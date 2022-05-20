A cold front will be ushering in cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend as highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, and near 60 by Sunday. With clear skies Saturday night, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s for many locations, and even colder in some lower lying areas. With temperatures closer to the middle 30s, some patchy frost may develop. If you already have vegetation planted outside, consider bringing any patio plants inside or covering up sensitive vegetation.
Frosty temperatures possible Sunday Morning
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
