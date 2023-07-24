Frontage road closed near North Iowa Fairground

MASON CITY, Iowa – Upgrades to underground gas lines are forcing the closure of the Frontage Road between the North Iowa Fairground entrance and South Roosevelt Avenue.
The Mason City Engineering Department says that stretch of road will be closed to traffic for about three weeks so an Alliant Energy contractor can locate and make upgrades to the underground gas regulating system at the Northern Natural Gas Gate Station near the intersection of 4th Street SW and South Roosevelt Avenue.
The South Roosevelt Avenue southbound right-turn lane will also be closed for the duration of this project.