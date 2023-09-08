From Urinetown to Charlie Brown this season for Riverland Community College Theater

AUSTIN, Minn. – Riverland Community College Theater has raised the curtain on its 2023-2024 saeaon.
Director Lindsey Duoos Williams says this season will feature include two musicals, a new play, and a showcase of Riverland student work.
The season opens October 11 with Urinetown, the Musical, with music and lyrics by Mark Hollman and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. It’s about a Gotham-like city, where a terrible water shortage caused by a 20-year drought has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets.
The second production is The Spotlight on December 1 and 2, with scenes, monologues, and songs performed by Riverland Theatre students as they prepare to attend the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Des Moines
Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler opens February 28. Set in London, 1953, it’s about scientists on the verge of discovering what they call the secret of life, the DNA double helix, and one of the great female scientists of the twentieth century.
Closing out the season will be the classic musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schultz, with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.
Tickets are available for purchase online at www.riverland.edu/tickets, or by phone at (507) 433-0595.