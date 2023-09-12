From Broadway to River City, Music Man star Sutton Foster performs at NIACC

MASON CITY, Iowa – Fresh off her Broadway run in The Music Man with Hugh Jackman, the Tony Award-winning Sutton Foster will perform Thursday at North Iowa Area Community College.
First Citizens Bank is presenting Foster as part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
Foster has been nominated for seven Tony Awards and won once. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Sutton’s performance in The Drowsy Chaperone in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations.
Foster will be leading a Master Class for area high school students during her visit to Mason City. She holds honorary doctorates from Boston Conservatory and Ball State University. She teaches at Ball State as well as NYU.
For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.
The Broadway sponsor for the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series is in memory of Patricia Johnston by Dr. Tom Johnston.
Platinum sponsors include Elizabeth Muse Norris Charitable Fund, Globe Gazette and the Lee Foundation, Mason City Clinic, P.C., G. G. George Family, and NSB Bank.
Gold sponsors include Drs. Doug and Melissa Summerfield, First Citizens Bank, First State Bank of Belmond, Henkel Construction Co., MBT Bank and the Hanson Family Foundation, Neurosurgery of North Iowa Drs. Beck, Bhangoo and Ondoma, North Iowa Eye Clinic P.C., the Stratford Foundation, and Sukup Manufacturing Co.
In-Kind sponsors include KIMT, North Iowa Broadcasting, KGLO, and Country Inn & Suites.