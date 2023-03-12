Friends of 457 in need of volunteers

MASON CITY, Iowa - Friends of the 457 shared some troubling news: they have no volunteers for 2023!
If the Friends of the 457 can't find volunteers to fill the positions on the rotary cannonball engine and cannonball gardens, the project will close down.
You have the chance to be a volunteer coordinator, an engine volunteer, or a cannonball garden volunteer.
There will be a meeting at the Mason City Public Library Saturday March 25 from from 10-11 a.m. to go over these opportunities and the future of the project.