Friday Night Live returns to downtown Mason City for 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – Hundreds turned out for the start of the Friday Night Live Summer Series.
The downtown concert series will take place every Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the Principal Pavilion. Food vendors will be located along the east side of Central Park with family entertainment in the park itself, including spin art, kid games, dunk tank (Sponsored by BRIX Wine & Whiskey), inflatable ax-throwing (Provided by Country Axe), and bounce houses.
The Friday Night Live Summer Series in downtown Mason City will conclude on August 18.