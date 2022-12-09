Friday morning weather alerts for every county in the viewing area

Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth
...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight... .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight... .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow this morning. Could transition to a brief period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with a glaze of ice possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Wright
...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight... .Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
Winter Weather Advisory
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Redwood; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with the highest totals expected along the I-90 corridor.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.