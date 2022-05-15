Friday garage fire south of Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A garage fire caused about $40,000 in damage Friday afternoon.
The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the 6000 block of 220th Street, four miles south of Clear Lake, around 4:30 pm Friday. They arrived to find an unattached 1 ½ stall garage on fire, with flames spreading to the vegetation in the grove around the garage.
It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the flames under control. The garage contained a tractor, various hand tools, lawn and garden equipment, and lumber.
Clear Lake Fire Department says it responded with one ambulance, 2 engine companies, a command truck with a total of 10 firefighters and 2 medics. One engine company from the Ventura Fire Department with 4 firefighters assisted and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputies also helped at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.