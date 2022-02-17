Friday is shaping up to be a somewhat wild day for weather, and we're looking at a quick warmup to the 30s by early Friday afternoon. Afterwards, a strong cold front will quickly move through, bringing rain or snow showers, very strong wind gusts over 40 mph, and colder air. Snow accumulations will remain under one inch, but with the strong winds, a messy Friday evening commute is expected. Allow for some extra driving time tomorrow evening as the snow and wind moves through. Quieter conditions return for the upcoming weekend.
FRIDAY FORECAST: Warmer, windy, and snowy
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
